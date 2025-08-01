A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) as it 5-day change was -4.93%

As on Thursday, Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.06% to $34.33, before settling in for the price of $34.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QFIN posted a 52-week range of $18.13-$48.94.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.01%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.58.

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.77%, in contrast to 76.27% institutional ownership.

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.49% and is forecasted to reach 8.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.01% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.28, and its Beta score is 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.81.

In the same vein, QFIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.51, a figure that is expected to reach 1.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR, QFIN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.2 million was better the volume of 1.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.59% While, its Average True Range was 12.71%.

Raw Stochastic average of Qfin Holdings Inc. ADR (QFIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.46 that was lower than 1.79 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.