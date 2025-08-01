A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) as it 5-day change was -4.95%

As on Thursday, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.41% to $5.95, before settling in for the price of $5.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXRX posted a 52-week range of $3.79-$12.36.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -35.28%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $399.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $330.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.24.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.50%, in contrast to 56.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 27 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 138,574 shares at the rate of 6.04, making the entire transaction reach 836,987 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,117,450.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.54% and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.52% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -35.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 43.00.

In the same vein, RXRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc, RXRX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 23.03 million was lower the volume of 25.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.48% While, its Average True Range was 52.01%.

Raw Stochastic average of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.50 that was higher than 0.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.