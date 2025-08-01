A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) as it 5-day change was -2.44%

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) flaunted slowness of -0.91% at $20.75, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $20.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RVLV posted a 52-week range of $16.80-$39.58.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.89.

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Revolve Group Inc industry. Revolve Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.73%, in contrast to 66.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 12,566 shares at the rate of 25.94, making the entire transaction reach 325,962 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03 ’25, Company’s CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 12,566 for 25.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 325,962. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Revolve Group Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.58% and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in the upcoming year.

Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Revolve Group Inc (RVLV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.52, and its Beta score is 1.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 61.25.

In the same vein, RVLV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Revolve Group Inc, RVLV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.38 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.20% While, its Average True Range was 42.10%.

Raw Stochastic average of Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.83 that was lower than 1.05 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.