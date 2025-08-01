A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Strategy (MSTR) as it 5-day change was -3.15%

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.73% at $401.86, before settling in for the price of $395.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MSTR posted a 52-week range of $102.40-$543.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -169.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $283.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $263.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $113.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $396.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $343.12.

Strategy (MSTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Strategy’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.13%, in contrast to 44.31% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 220,000 shares at the rate of 90.00, making the entire transaction reach 19,800,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 220,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 29 ’25, Company’s President & CEO bought 5,500 for 90.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 495,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,500 in total.

Strategy (MSTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 25.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Strategy’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -169.22% and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in the upcoming year.

Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Strategy (MSTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 248.10.

In the same vein, MSTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -21.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Strategy (MSTR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.79 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 15.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.77% While, its Average True Range was 42.95%.

Raw Stochastic average of Strategy (MSTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.22 that was lower than 18.54 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.