A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) as it 5-day change was 12.28%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.87% to $58.97, before settling in for the price of $60.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMCI posted a 52-week range of $17.25-$72.44.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 68.98% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 68.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.97%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $596.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $512.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.95.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. Super Micro Computer Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.10%, in contrast to 51.11% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 60.00, making the entire transaction reach 12,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,426,120. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 200,000 for 60.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,426,120 in total.

Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.97% and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 68.98% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.55, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 989.16.

In the same vein, SMCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.81, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Super Micro Computer Inc, SMCI]. Its last 5-days volume of 52.83 million was inferior to the volume of 57.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.22% While, its Average True Range was 67.46%.

Raw Stochastic average of Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.71 that was higher than 2.53 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.