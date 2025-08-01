A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) as it 5-day change was -8.22%

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.74% to $4.02, before settling in for the price of $4.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UWMC posted a 52-week range of $3.80-$9.74.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $171.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.43.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Mortgage Finance industry. UWM Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.74%, in contrast to 60.16% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 400,036 shares at the rate of 4.23, making the entire transaction reach 1,692,152 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,298,956. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 30 ’25, Company’s President and CEO sold 400,036 for 4.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,640,148. This particular insider is now the holder of 898,920 in total.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

UWM Holdings Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.49% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.61.

In the same vein, UWMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

[UWM Holdings Corporation, UWMC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.75% While, its Average True Range was 35.75%.

Raw Stochastic average of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.16 that was lower than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.