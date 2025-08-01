A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with VF Corp (VFC) as it 5-day change was -7.57%

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) flaunted slowness of -7.86% at $11.72, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $12.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VFC posted a 52-week range of $9.41-$29.02.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $390.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $365.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.57.

VF Corp (VFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the VF Corp industry. VF Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.32%, in contrast to 96.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 12.05, making the entire transaction reach 602,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 280,282. Preceding that transaction, on May 23 ’25, Company’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer bought 50,000 for 11.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 589,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 380,614 in total.

VF Corp (VFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

VF Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.83% and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in the upcoming year.

VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VF Corp (VFC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $53.96, and its Beta score is 1.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.66.

In the same vein, VFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VF Corp (VFC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [VF Corp, VFC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 8.8 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.53% While, its Average True Range was 37.70%.

Raw Stochastic average of VF Corp (VFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.67 that was lower than 0.70 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.