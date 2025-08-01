A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) as it 5-day change was -33.81%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) had a quiet start as it plunged -12.34% to $0.68, before settling in for the price of $0.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WINT posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$737.43.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 75.28%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 75.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.04 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7326, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.0785.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Windtree Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.08%, in contrast to 6.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 08 ’24, this organization’s President and CEO bought 5,431 shares at the rate of 0.91, making the entire transaction reach 4,942 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,638.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.25.

In the same vein, WINT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1261.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Windtree Therapeutics Inc, WINT]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.18 million was inferior to the volume of 5.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.77% While, its Average True Range was 35.57%.

Raw Stochastic average of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.2315 that was higher than 0.1651 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.