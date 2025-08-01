Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) latest performance of -2.69% is not what was on cards

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.69% to $96.02, before settling in for the price of $98.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANF posted a 52-week range of $65.40-$172.90.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 77.99%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 77.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $107.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.19%, in contrast to 105.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 04 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 2,870 shares at the rate of 160.00, making the entire transaction reach 459,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,405. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02 ’24, Company’s Director sold 6,800 for 161.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,100,254. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,275 in total.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.72% and is forecasted to reach 10.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.89% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 77.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.46, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.07.

In the same vein, ANF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.15, a figure that is expected to reach 2.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

[Abercrombie & Fitch Co, ANF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.45% While, its Average True Range was 58.96%.

Raw Stochastic average of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.65 that was lower than 3.99 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.