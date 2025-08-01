Abivax ADR (ABVX) 20 Days SMA touch 139.09%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Abivax ADR (NASDAQ: ABVX) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.32% at $71.77, before settling in for the price of $70.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABVX posted a 52-week range of $4.77-$72.90.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.44%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.68.

Abivax ADR (ABVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Abivax ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.35%, in contrast to 31.84% institutional ownership.

Abivax ADR (ABVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abivax ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.26% and is forecasted to reach -2.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.44% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Abivax ADR (NASDAQ: ABVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abivax ADR (ABVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.25.

In the same vein, ABVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abivax ADR (ABVX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Abivax ADR (NASDAQ: ABVX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.09 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.37% While, its Average True Range was 93.73%.

Raw Stochastic average of Abivax ADR (ABVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.78 that was higher than 0.84 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.