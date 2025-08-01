Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) average volume reaches $17.22M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Abpro Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ABP) had a quiet start as it plunged -13.26% to $0.26, before settling in for the price of $0.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABP posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$13.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2284, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0683.

Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Abpro Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.55%, in contrast to 2.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s CEO and Chairman bought 16,200 shares at the rate of 0.26, making the entire transaction reach 4,212 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 146,477. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 29 ’25, Company’s CEO and Chairman bought 4,325 for 0.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,081. This particular insider is now the holder of 130,277 in total.

Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Abpro Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ABP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.11.

In the same vein, ABP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42.

Technical Analysis of Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Abpro Holdings Inc, ABP]. Its last 5-days volume of 32.03 million indicated improvement to the volume of 7.64 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.33% While, its Average True Range was 50.33%.

Raw Stochastic average of Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0495 that was higher than 0.0422 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.