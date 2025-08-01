AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) is 1.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on Thursday, AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) started slowly as it slid -1.77% to $9.43, before settling in for the price of $9.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGNC posted a 52-week range of $7.85-$10.85.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -4.32% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.32%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.04 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.01 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.52.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. AGNC Investment Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.78%, in contrast to 39.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 20,278 shares at the rate of 9.65, making the entire transaction reach 195,683 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,685. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 25 ’25, Company’s Director sold 11,000 for 9.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,721. This particular insider is now the holder of 128,511 in total.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.88% and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.32% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.04, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.30.

In the same vein, AGNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AGNC Investment Corp, AGNC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 21.16 million was lower the volume of 26.36 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.52% While, its Average True Range was 46.65%.

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.16 that was lower than 0.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.