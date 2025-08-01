Albany International Corp (AIN) plunge -24.54% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Albany International Corp (NYSE: AIN) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -23.63% to $54.19, before settling in for the price of $70.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIN posted a 52-week range of $57.71-$95.47.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -7.35% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.60.

Albany International Corp (AIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Textile Manufacturing industry. Albany International Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.18%, in contrast to 104.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05 ’24, this organization’s VP-General Counsel & Secretary bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 71.24, making the entire transaction reach 71,240 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,811. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 05 ’24, Company’s CFO & TREASURER bought 1,000 for 71.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 71,380. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,610 in total.

Albany International Corp (AIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albany International Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.08% and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in the upcoming year.

Albany International Corp (NYSE: AIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albany International Corp (AIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.04, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.79.

In the same vein, AIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albany International Corp (AIN)

[Albany International Corp, AIN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.55% While, its Average True Range was 12.77%.

Raw Stochastic average of Albany International Corp (AIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.55 that was higher than 2.05 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.