Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.93 million

Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ALKT) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -14.79% to $22.29, before settling in for the price of $26.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALKT posted a 52-week range of $21.70-$42.29.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 138.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.83.

Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Alkami Technology Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.91%, in contrast to 68.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 42,930 shares at the rate of 30.53, making the entire transaction reach 1,310,653 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 914,493. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 20,365 for 28.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 577,551. This particular insider is now the holder of 430,255 in total.

Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Alkami Technology Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 138.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 84.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ALKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 255.71.

In the same vein, ALKT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT)

[Alkami Technology Inc, ALKT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.78% While, its Average True Range was 17.23%.

Raw Stochastic average of Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.12 that was higher than 1.11 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.