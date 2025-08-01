Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) last month volatility was 2.38%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 3.47% at $90.07, before settling in for the price of $87.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALSN posted a 52-week range of $78.71-$122.53.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.09%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $95.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $102.80.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.68%, in contrast to 99.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Global MSS sold 1,788 shares at the rate of 94.69, making the entire transaction reach 169,306 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,600.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.28% and is forecasted to reach 9.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.09% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.42, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.66.

In the same vein, ALSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.64, a figure that is expected to reach 2.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.91 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.63% While, its Average True Range was 52.04%.

Raw Stochastic average of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.08 that was lower than 2.53 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.