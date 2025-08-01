Alphabet Inc (GOOG) volume hits 27.69 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) started slowly as it slid -2.32% to $192.86, before settling in for the price of $197.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOOG posted a 52-week range of $142.66-$208.70.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 26.76%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.44 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.04 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2326.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $178.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $176.46.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Alphabet Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 58.31%, in contrast to 27.19% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 101 shares at the rate of 196.31, making the entire transaction reach 19,827 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,490.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.35% and is forecasted to reach 10.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alphabet Inc (GOOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.54, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.86.

In the same vein, GOOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.39, a figure that is expected to reach 2.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Alphabet Inc, GOOG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 27.51 million was better the volume of 24.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.49% While, its Average True Range was 61.88%.

Raw Stochastic average of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.74 that was lower than 4.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.