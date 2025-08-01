Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) volume hits 3.5 million: A New Opening for Investors

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.40% to $10.58, before settling in for the price of $10.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATEC posted a 52-week range of $4.88-$13.14.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.77%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.77%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.32.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Alphatec Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.34%, in contrast to 62.64% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 10 ’25, this organization’s GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP. SEC. sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 12.00, making the entire transaction reach 18,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 469,301. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 10 ’25, Company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 3,982 for 12.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 47,784. This particular insider is now the holder of 744,936 in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.31% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.41.

In the same vein, ATEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)

[Alphatec Holdings Inc, ATEC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.84% While, its Average True Range was 41.48%.

Raw Stochastic average of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.40 that was lower than 0.50 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.