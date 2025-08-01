Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) recent quarterly performance of 26.94% is not showing the real picture

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) established initial surge of 1.70% at $234.11, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $230.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMZN posted a 52-week range of $151.61-$242.52.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 36.89%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.61 billion, simultaneously with a float of $9.60 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2485.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $217.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $209.44.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Amazon.com Inc industry. Amazon.com Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.54%, in contrast to 64.41% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 24 ’25, this organization’s Executive Chair sold 2,643,142 shares at the rate of 230.43, making the entire transaction reach 609,055,618 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 883,779,901. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 23 ’25, Company’s Executive Chair sold 1,510,956 for 228.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 345,219,752. This particular insider is now the holder of 886,423,043 in total.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.59% and is forecasted to reach 7.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.89% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amazon.com Inc (AMZN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.18, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 119.43.

In the same vein, AMZN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.13, a figure that is expected to reach 1.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Amazon.com Inc, AMZN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 44.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.38% While, its Average True Range was 68.99%.

Raw Stochastic average of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.26 that was lower than 5.28 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.