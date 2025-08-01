American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) latest performance of -3.12% is not what was on cards

As on Thursday, American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) started slowly as it slid -3.12% to $2.17, before settling in for the price of $2.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABAT posted a 52-week range of $0.73-$4.11.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -55.75% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -55.75%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $200.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.38.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Waste Management industry. American Battery Technology Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.87%, in contrast to 9.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 95,078 shares at the rate of 1.41, making the entire transaction reach 134,060 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 78,067. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Director sold 14,922 for 1.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,891. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,145 in total.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Battery Technology Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.12% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Battery Technology Company (ABAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 107.95.

In the same vein, ABAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.85, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Battery Technology Company (ABAT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Battery Technology Company, ABAT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.91 million was better the volume of 2.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.56% While, its Average True Range was 43.06%.

Raw Stochastic average of American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.42 that was higher than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.