American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Moves 29.38% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 29.38% to $56.85, before settling in for the price of $43.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMSC posted a 52-week range of $13.98-$44.85.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.63.

American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. American Superconductor Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.77%, in contrast to 63.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11 ’25, this organization’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 12,815 shares at the rate of 28.58, making the entire transaction reach 366,242 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,283,982. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 11 ’25, Company’s SVP, CFO & Treasurer sold 6,642 for 28.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 189,778. This particular insider is now the holder of 402,890 in total.

American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.02% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year.

American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Superconductor Corp (AMSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $143.96, and its Beta score is 2.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 98.59.

In the same vein, AMSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Superconductor Corp (AMSC)

[American Superconductor Corp, AMSC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.16% While, its Average True Range was 92.45%.

Raw Stochastic average of American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.42 that was higher than 1.60 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.