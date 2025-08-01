AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) last month volatility was 3.52%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.76% to $22.56, before settling in for the price of $23.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMKR posted a 52-week range of $14.03-$33.34.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $247.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.51.

AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. AMKOR Technology Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.58%, in contrast to 44.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 31 ’25, this organization’s EVP & General Counsel sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 23.58, making the entire transaction reach 353,727 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,862.

AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

AMKOR Technology Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.01% and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.41, and its Beta score is 1.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.12.

In the same vein, AMKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR)

Going through the that latest performance of [AMKOR Technology Inc, AMKR]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.61 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.00% While, its Average True Range was 53.80%.

Raw Stochastic average of AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.46%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.84 that was higher than 0.72 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.