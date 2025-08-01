Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) average volume reaches $7.45M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.17% to $20.33, before settling in for the price of $20.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NLY posted a 52-week range of $16.59-$22.11.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.61%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $642.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $603.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.73.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Annaly Capital Management Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.28%, in contrast to 60.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s President and COO sold 44,374 shares at the rate of 19.57, making the entire transaction reach 868,399 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 199,967. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 25,386 for 19.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 496,804. This particular insider is now the holder of 161,586 in total.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Annaly Capital Management Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.61% and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in the upcoming year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.23, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.25.

In the same vein, NLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

[Annaly Capital Management Inc, NLY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.70% While, its Average True Range was 54.54%.

Raw Stochastic average of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.35 that was lower than 0.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.