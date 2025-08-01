Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.56

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.52% to $9.62, before settling in for the price of $9.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARI posted a 52-week range of $7.70-$10.94.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $137.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.11%, in contrast to 67.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO sold 52,074 shares at the rate of 9.83, making the entire transaction reach 511,820 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 333,854.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.18% and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in the upcoming year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.12.

In the same vein, ARI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc, ARI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.36 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.11% While, its Average True Range was 35.62%.

Raw Stochastic average of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.18 that was lower than 0.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.