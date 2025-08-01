Apple Inc (AAPL) is 1.07% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) flaunted slowness of -0.71% at $207.57, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $209.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAPL posted a 52-week range of $169.21-$260.10.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.41%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.94 billion, simultaneously with a float of $14.92 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3100.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $205.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $221.71.

Apple Inc (AAPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Apple Inc industry. Apple Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.09%, in contrast to 64.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 4,486 shares at the rate of 208.19, making the entire transaction reach 933,955 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,533. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 23 ’25, Company’s Senior Vice President, CFO sold 4,570 for 206.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 941,420. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,569 in total.

Apple Inc (AAPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.10% and is forecasted to reach 7.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.41% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Apple Inc (AAPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.39, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.48.

In the same vein, AAPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.41, a figure that is expected to reach 1.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Apple Inc (AAPL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Apple Inc, AAPL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 56.68 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.13% While, its Average True Range was 35.98%.

Raw Stochastic average of Apple Inc (AAPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.94 that was lower than 5.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.