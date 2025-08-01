Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is 28.34% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 31.01% at $13.14, before settling in for the price of $10.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APLD posted a 52-week range of $3.01-$15.42.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -46.17% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.17%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -868.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $224.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $173.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.14.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Applied Digital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.06%, in contrast to 66.66% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 21 ’25, Company’s Director sold 24,212 for 7.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 169,484. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,613 in total.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -868.52% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.95.

In the same vein, APLD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD), its last 5-days Average volume was 45.6 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 38.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.88% While, its Average True Range was 72.15%.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.83 that was higher than 0.73 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.