Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) plunge -11.59% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 4.58% to $0.45, before settling in for the price of $0.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APLT posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$10.62.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 26.57%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3923, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0262.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Applied Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.70%, in contrast to 74.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04 ’25, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 10,366 shares at the rate of 0.44, making the entire transaction reach 4,561 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 890,409. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 04 ’25, Company’s insider sold 14,502 for 0.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,381. This particular insider is now the holder of 390,459 in total.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.05% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.57% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 235.96.

In the same vein, APLT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT)

[Applied Therapeutics Inc, APLT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.31% While, its Average True Range was 51.25%.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0469 that was higher than 0.0447 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.