Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) plunge -8.74% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.18% at $10.03, before settling in for the price of $10.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACHR posted a 52-week range of $2.82-$13.92.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -60.86%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -60.86%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $548.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $532.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.42.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Archer Aviation Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.98%, in contrast to 36.93% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 30 ’25, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 95,896 for 10.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,016,498. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.59% and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -60.86% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.80.

In the same vein, ACHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR), its last 5-days Average volume was 28.06 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 33.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.18% While, its Average True Range was 37.60%.

Raw Stochastic average of Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.83 that was higher than 0.66 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.