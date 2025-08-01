Arista Networks Inc (ANET) latest performance of 0.93% is not what was on cards

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) established initial surge of 0.93% at $123.22, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $122.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANET posted a 52-week range of $59.43-$133.57.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 27.37% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.26 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.03 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $154.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $100.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $98.29.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Arista Networks Inc industry. Arista Networks Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.87%, in contrast to 69.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s CEO and Chairperson sold 588,000 shares at the rate of 119.15, making the entire transaction reach 70,061,858 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,105,713. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s CEO and Chairperson sold 527,302 for 115.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 60,949,419. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,186,850 in total.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.34% and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.37% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arista Networks Inc (ANET). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.13, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.89.

In the same vein, ANET’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Arista Networks Inc, ANET]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 10.57 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.11% While, its Average True Range was 85.72%.

Raw Stochastic average of Arista Networks Inc (ANET) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.06 that was lower than 3.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.