Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) plunge -1.28% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.55% to $16.2, before settling in for the price of $16.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARLO posted a 52-week range of $7.84-$17.98.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.03%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.47.

Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Arlo Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.83%, in contrast to 89.01% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s CEO sold 25,380 shares at the rate of 16.56, making the entire transaction reach 420,305 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,461,705.

Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in the upcoming year.

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.24.

In the same vein, ARLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Arlo Technologies Inc, ARLO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.18 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.0 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.55% While, its Average True Range was 46.09%.

Raw Stochastic average of Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.51 that was lower than 0.52 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.