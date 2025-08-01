Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 7.51 million

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.11% at $6.5, before settling in for the price of $6.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARRY posted a 52-week range of $3.76-$10.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $149.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $991.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.38.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Solar Industry. Array Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.73%, in contrast to 109.78% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16 ’24, this organization’s President & COO bought 5,700 shares at the rate of 5.21, making the entire transaction reach 29,697 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,366. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15 ’24, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 14,430 for 6.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,038. This particular insider is now the holder of 216,802 in total.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Array Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.29% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year.

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Array Technologies Inc (ARRY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.51.

In the same vein, ARRY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.63 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.5 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.59% While, its Average True Range was 37.10%.

Raw Stochastic average of Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.38 that was lower than 0.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.