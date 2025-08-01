Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) volume hits 1.3 million: A New Opening for Investors

Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE: ARW) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -10.62% to $116.0, before settling in for the price of $129.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARW posted a 52-week range of $86.50-$137.80.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $125.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $117.22.

Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronics & Computer Distribution industry. Arrow Electronics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.51%, in contrast to 105.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Chief Gov, Sust, HR Offr sold 13,746 shares at the rate of 123.45, making the entire transaction reach 1,697,002 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,628. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 11 ’25, Company’s SVP, CLCO and Secretary sold 2,660 for 124.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 331,542. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,057 in total.

Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.95% and is forecasted to reach 14.38 in the upcoming year.

Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE: ARW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.11, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.85.

In the same vein, ARW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.85, a figure that is expected to reach 2.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)

[Arrow Electronics Inc, ARW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.29% While, its Average True Range was 17.15%.

Raw Stochastic average of Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.89 that was higher than 2.68 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.