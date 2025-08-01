Asset Entities Inc (ASST) plunge -23.62% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.48% to $3.33, before settling in for the price of $3.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASST posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$13.42.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.25 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.18.

Asset Entities Inc (ASST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Asset Entities Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.05%, in contrast to 5.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04 ’25, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 7.44, making the entire transaction reach 223,215 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,567. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 04 ’25, Company’s CFO, Treasurer and Secretary sold 26,400 for 8.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 217,266. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,000 in total.

Asset Entities Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Asset Entities Inc (ASST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 81.25.

In the same vein, ASST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.35.

Technical Analysis of Asset Entities Inc (ASST)

[Asset Entities Inc, ASST] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.41% While, its Average True Range was 30.28%.

Raw Stochastic average of Asset Entities Inc (ASST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.62 that was lower than 0.78 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.