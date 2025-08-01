AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) last month volatility was 7.00%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on Thursday, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) started slowly as it slid -2.06% to $53.17, before settling in for the price of $54.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASTS posted a 52-week range of $17.11-$60.95.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -80.92%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -80.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $236.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $188.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.14.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. AST SpaceMobile Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.98%, in contrast to 32.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 41.84, making the entire transaction reach 418,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 305,667.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

AST SpaceMobile Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.52% and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in the upcoming year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3935.22.

In the same vein, ASTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AST SpaceMobile Inc, ASTS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.29 million was lower the volume of 12.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.68% While, its Average True Range was 51.04%.

Raw Stochastic average of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.68 that was higher than 2.57 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.