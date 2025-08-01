Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) last month volatility was 10.53%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on Thursday, Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) started slowly as it slid -4.45% to $4.72, before settling in for the price of $4.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATYR posted a 52-week range of $1.67-$7.29.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 34.28%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $86.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $420.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.81.

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Atyr Pharma Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.31%, in contrast to 69.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 3,750 shares at the rate of 4.00, making the entire transaction reach 15,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,750. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 04 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,254 for 3.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,740. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,763 in total.

Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atyr Pharma Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.86% and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in the upcoming year.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.79.

In the same vein, ATYR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atyr Pharma Inc, ATYR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.17 million was better the volume of 2.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.59% While, its Average True Range was 38.65%.

Raw Stochastic average of Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.65 that was higher than 0.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.