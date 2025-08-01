Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $16.12: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.70% to $9.9, before settling in for the price of $9.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKKT posted a 52-week range of $6.81-$37.21.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -14.18%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $143.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.12.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Bakkt Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.21%, in contrast to 19.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 15 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 559 shares at the rate of 18.21, making the entire transaction reach 10,179 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,248. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 15 ’25, Company’s Co-CEO & President sold 14,440 for 18.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 262,952. This particular insider is now the holder of 431,963 in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04.

In the same vein, BKKT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.89.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bakkt Holdings Inc, BKKT]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.93 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 0.82% While, its Average True Range was 27.50%.

Raw Stochastic average of Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.35 that was higher than 1.49 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.