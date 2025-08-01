Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) recent quarterly performance of 50.00% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) remained unchanged to $1.83, before settling in for the price of $1.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLDP posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$2.38.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -45.23%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.23%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $299.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $248.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $548.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6536, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4732.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Ballard Power Systems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.97%, in contrast to 20.50% institutional ownership.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ballard Power Systems Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.62% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -45.23% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.76.

In the same vein, BLDP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ballard Power Systems Inc, BLDP]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.34 million was inferior to the volume of 9.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.42% While, its Average True Range was 43.95%.

Raw Stochastic average of Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1307 that was higher than 0.0953 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.