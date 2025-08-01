Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) plunge -2.46% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) started the day on Thursday, remained unchanged at $2.77, before settling in for the price of $2.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBD posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$3.13.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.28 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.28 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.40.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.02%, in contrast to 21.25% institutional ownership.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.09% and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in the upcoming year.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.23, and its Beta score is 0.71.

In the same vein, BBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBD), its last 5-days Average volume was 41.48 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 42.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.95% While, its Average True Range was 34.35%.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.07 that was higher than 0.07 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.