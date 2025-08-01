Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) EPS growth this year is -249.12%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.46% at $2.91, before settling in for the price of $2.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTBT posted a 52-week range of $1.69-$5.74.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -249.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $319.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $309.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $931.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.04.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Bit Digital Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.39%, in contrast to 21.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 25 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 500,000 shares at the rate of 2.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 500,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 25 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 750,000 for 2.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,108,089 in total.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -249.12% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.05.

In the same vein, BTBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT), its last 5-days Average volume was 28.57 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 23.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.67% While, its Average True Range was 40.33%.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.34 that was higher than 0.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.