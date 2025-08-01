Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) last month performance of 14.07% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Thursday, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) started slowly as it slid -1.45% to $12.89, before settling in for the price of $13.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTDR posted a 52-week range of $5.40-$26.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 137.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $129.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.34.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.27%, in contrast to 15.51% institutional ownership.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 137.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in the upcoming year.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.44.

In the same vein, BTDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.91, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co, BTDR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.9 million was lower the volume of 5.56 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.55% While, its Average True Range was 40.01%.

Raw Stochastic average of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.99 that was higher than 0.93 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.