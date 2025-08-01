Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) recent quarterly performance of 26.14% is not showing the real picture

Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) established initial surge of 5.00% at $1.26, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.2 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BITF posted a 52-week range of $0.67-$2.76.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $553.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $509.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $702.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9948, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3703.

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bitfarms Ltd industry. Bitfarms Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.63%, in contrast to 18.58% institutional ownership.

Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.88% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bitfarms Ltd (BITF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.35.

In the same vein, BITF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd (BITF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bitfarms Ltd, BITF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 25.79 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.59% While, its Average True Range was 63.67%.

Raw Stochastic average of Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0936 that was higher than 0.0755 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.