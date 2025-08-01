BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $12.73: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (AMEX: BMNR) set off with pace as it heaved 0.70% to $34.64, before settling in for the price of $34.4 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BMNR posted a 52-week range of $1.93-$161.00.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.73.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.36%, in contrast to 0.19% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 17 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 4,500 shares at the rate of 44.00, making the entire transaction reach 198,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 226,722. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 09 ’25, Company’s Director bought 222,222 for 4.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 999,999. This particular insider is now the holder of 222,222 in total.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (AMEX: BMNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 713.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2478.01.

In the same vein, BMNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.88.

Technical Analysis of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR)

Going through the that latest performance of [BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc, BMNR]. Its last 5-days volume of 38.45 million indicated improvement to the volume of 6.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.17% While, its Average True Range was 43.36%.

Raw Stochastic average of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.58 that was higher than 5.29 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.