Bloom Energy Corp (BE) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 3.29

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) flaunted slowness of -0.61% at $37.39, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $37.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BE posted a 52-week range of $9.02-$38.08.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 45.46%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 45.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $231.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $206.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.42.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bloom Energy Corp industry. Bloom Energy Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.01%, in contrast to 88.35% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 16 ’25, Company’s insider sold 1,012 for 25.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,573. This particular insider is now the holder of 108,848 in total.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 73.28% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 45.46% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bloom Energy Corp (BE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 112.90.

In the same vein, BE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bloom Energy Corp, BE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.98 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.71% While, its Average True Range was 85.66%.

Raw Stochastic average of Bloom Energy Corp (BE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.72 that was higher than 1.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.