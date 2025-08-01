BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.18M

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) flaunted slowness of -7.15% at $0.75, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $0.8 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BCTX posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$29.40.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 47.85% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.4804, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.9743.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp industry. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.74%, in contrast to 16.04% institutional ownership.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.56% and is forecasted to reach -1.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 31.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 47.85% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.41.

In the same vein, BCTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.25, a figure that is expected to reach -1.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BriaCell Therapeutics Corp, BCTX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.20% While, its Average True Range was 10.88%.

Raw Stochastic average of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (BCTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1341 that was lower than 0.3426 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.