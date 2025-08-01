Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) Moves -1.13% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.13% to $14.84, before settling in for the price of $15.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRSL posted a 52-week range of $11.53-$20.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $203.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.24.

Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gambling industry. Brightstar Lottery PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.02%, in contrast to 49.33% institutional ownership.

Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brightstar Lottery PLC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.37% and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in the upcoming year.

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.68, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.12.

In the same vein, BRSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL)

[Brightstar Lottery PLC, BRSL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.27% While, its Average True Range was 46.30%.

Raw Stochastic average of Brightstar Lottery PLC (BRSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.40 that was lower than 0.50 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.