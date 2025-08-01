BTCS Inc (BTCS) last month volatility was 21.47%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) flaunted slowness of -5.38% at $4.57, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $4.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTCS posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$8.49.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 40.99%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -325.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $218.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.63.

BTCS Inc (BTCS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BTCS Inc industry. BTCS Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.65%, in contrast to 2.91% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 16 ’25, Company’s COO sold 112,779 for 6.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 677,091. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,641,581 in total.

BTCS Inc (BTCS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

BTCS Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -325.00%.

BTCS Inc (NASDAQ: BTCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BTCS Inc (BTCS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 43.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 41.18.

In the same vein, BTCS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of BTCS Inc (BTCS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BTCS Inc, BTCS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.63 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.49% While, its Average True Range was 43.92%.

Raw Stochastic average of BTCS Inc (BTCS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.87 that was higher than 0.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.