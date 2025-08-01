Camden Property Trust (CPT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.78

As on Thursday, Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) started slowly as it slid -2.60% to $109.2, before settling in for the price of $112.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPT posted a 52-week range of $102.35-$127.43.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -7.52% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $114.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $117.01.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Camden Property Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.81%, in contrast to 96.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,200 shares at the rate of 118.76, making the entire transaction reach 142,512 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 117,374. Preceding that transaction, on May 07 ’25, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 15,428 for 119.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,844,109. This particular insider is now the holder of 274,292 in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.06% and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.52% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camden Property Trust (CPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $100.42, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.70.

In the same vein, CPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Camden Property Trust, CPT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.1 million was better the volume of 0.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.46% While, its Average True Range was 31.97%.

Raw Stochastic average of Camden Property Trust (CPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.07 that was lower than 2.48 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.