Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Moves -4.82% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Thursday, Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) started slowly as it slid -4.82% to $2.37, before settling in for the price of $2.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRDF posted a 52-week range of $2.01-$5.64.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 19.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.37%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $157.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.45.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cardiff Oncology Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.68%, in contrast to 43.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 275,000 shares at the rate of 2.45, making the entire transaction reach 673,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,330,676. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 30 ’25, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 2.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,345,676 in total.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.37% and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.36% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 286.67.

In the same vein, CRDF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cardiff Oncology Inc, CRDF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.71 million was better the volume of 1.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.87% While, its Average True Range was 21.34%.

Raw Stochastic average of Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.35 that was higher than 0.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.