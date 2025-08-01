Celcuity Inc (CELC) Moves -2.82% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Thursday, Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) started slowly as it slid -2.82% to $39.17, before settling in for the price of $40.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CELC posted a 52-week range of $7.57-$46.42.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -31.53% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -20.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.69.

Celcuity Inc (CELC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Celcuity Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.54%, in contrast to 74.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 28 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 43.98, making the entire transaction reach 4,397,603 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 125,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s Director sold 9,325 for 45.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 420,767. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Celcuity Inc (CELC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Celcuity Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -20.67% and is forecasted to reach -3.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.53% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Celcuity Inc (CELC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.61.

In the same vein, CELC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Celcuity Inc (CELC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Celcuity Inc, CELC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.62 million was better the volume of 0.53 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.46% While, its Average True Range was 92.41%.

Raw Stochastic average of Celcuity Inc (CELC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.27 that was higher than 0.95 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.