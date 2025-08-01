Chegg Inc (CHGG) went down -2.96% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.96% to $1.31, before settling in for the price of $1.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHGG posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$3.59.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was -151.46%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -151.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -78.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $98.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $139.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3299, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3374.

Chegg Inc (CHGG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Chegg Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.19%, in contrast to 62.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 27,973 shares at the rate of 1.41, making the entire transaction reach 39,554 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 85,742.

Chegg Inc (CHGG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chegg Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -78.67% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chegg Inc (CHGG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.42.

In the same vein, CHGG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Chegg Inc, CHGG]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.39 million was inferior to the volume of 3.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.05% While, its Average True Range was 41.38%.

Raw Stochastic average of Chegg Inc (CHGG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1495 that was higher than 0.1053 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.