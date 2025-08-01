Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) latest performance of -2.01% is not what was on cards

As on Thursday, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) started slowly as it slid -2.01% to $42.88, before settling in for the price of $43.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMG posted a 52-week range of $43.63-$66.74.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 35.11% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.34 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.33 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 89.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 07 ’25, this organization’s Pres, Chief Strgy & Tech Off sold 15,750 shares at the rate of 56.32, making the entire transaction reach 887,108 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 339,732. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 25 ’25, Company’s Pres, Chief Strgy & Tech Off sold 63,000 for 55.14, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,473,833. This particular insider is now the holder of 355,482 in total.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.42% and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.90, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.22.

In the same vein, CMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Chipotle Mexican Grill, CMG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 29.79 million was better the volume of 13.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.42% While, its Average True Range was 16.86%.

Raw Stochastic average of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.28 that was lower than 1.42 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.